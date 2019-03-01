AD
MISSING: Yasmyne-Jade Gascon-Carvalho, 13, Kea‘au

By Big Island Now
March 1, 2019, 11:20 AM HST (Updated March 1, 2019, 11:36 AM)
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old Keaʻau girl who was reported missing.

Yasmyne-Jade Gascon-Caravalho. HPD photo

Yasmyne-Jade Gascon-Carvalho is described as being 5-feet-2-inches,115 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair with lighter highlights.

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue denim pants.

Please call the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 if you know of her whereabouts.

