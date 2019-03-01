First Hawaiian Announces Stock Repurchase Program

First Hawaiian Inc., the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, reports that on Friday, March 1, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock during 2019.

Repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock may be conducted through open market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and exact amount of any share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including the Company’s capital position and financial performance, as well as market conditions.

The adoption of the Company’s share repurchase program follows the approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.