Wave Buoy Successfully Redeployed

The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) wave buoy outside of Hilo Bay, was successfully redeployed in February, 2019.

The buoy now continues to serve real-time information on wave height, direction, and period, as well as sea surface temperature in 30-minute intervals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mahalo to Captain Stephen Kennedy from the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) at Hilo Marine Science Program and a special thanks to UH Hilo graduate Jon Marusek for their operational support,” wrote PacIOOS. “Data management for the PacIOOS wave buoys is made possible through long-term partnerships with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Coastal Data Information Program (CDIP).”