Wave Buoy Successfully Redeployed

By Big Island Now
February 28, 2019, 11:31 AM HST (Updated February 28, 2019, 11:33 AM)
The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) wave buoy outside of Hilo Bay, was successfully redeployed in February, 2019.

En route to the wave buoy mooring site on board the UH Hilo research vessel Makani ʻAha. PC: K. Millikan

The buoy now continues to serve real-time information on wave height, direction, and period, as well as sea surface temperature in 30-minute intervals.

“Mahalo to Captain Stephen Kennedy from the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) at Hilo Marine Science Program and a special thanks to UH Hilo graduate Jon Marusek for their operational support,” wrote PacIOOS. “Data management for the PacIOOS wave buoys is made possible through long-term partnerships with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Coastal Data Information Program (CDIP).”

