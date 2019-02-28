HPD Searching for Missing Canadian Man

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for a Canadian man who was last seen Tueday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Matthew Elliot of Alberta, Canada was last seen in Waimea operating a white Jeep Wrangler with a soft top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lawrence Kobayashi of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 935-3311 or the anonymous reporters can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.