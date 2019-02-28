HFD Responds to Structure Fire in Pāhoa

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) responded to a structure fire on Cook Street in the Black Sand Beach Subdivision of Pāhoa on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 5:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 25′ X 25′ storage structure with its contents fully involved in fire. The fire was contained to the supporting structure and surrounding brush. The fire was extinguished and overhauled.

The Hawai‘i Police Department was also on the scene.

No electrical lines were connected to the structure, so HELCO was not notified. No one was on the property and the neighbors did not know the owner’s name.

The value of the structure was undetermined.