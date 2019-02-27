Traffic Signal Work Along Kanoelehua Avenue

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as the traffic signal timing has been updated along Kanoelehua Avenue from Kawailani Street to Kekūanāo’a Street. The goal of the changes is to try and improve traffic flow, especially in the morning and afternoon peak times. As a part of this re-timing process, observations and adjustments will be ongoing until early March 2019.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, contact the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341.