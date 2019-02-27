Rep. Gabbard Votes to Pass Bipartisan Background Checks on Gun Purchases

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R. 8) on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, which would close the “gun show loophole” that currently allows people purchasing firearms through private sales, including gun shows, to forgo a background check. H.R. 8 passed by a vote of 240-190.

“97% of Americans support universal background checks for gun purchases,” said Rep. Gabbard. “The passage of this bipartisan common-sense legislation is long overdue to help save lives and make our communities more safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT