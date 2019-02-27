Rep. Gabbard Votes to Pass Bipartisan Background Checks on Gun Purchases

Rep. Gabbard Votes to Pass Bipartisan Background Checks on Gun PurchasesFebruary 27, 2019, 5:43 PM HST (Updated February 27, 2019, 5:44 PM)
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R. 8) on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, which would close the “gun show loophole” that currently allows people purchasing firearms through private sales, including gun shows, to forgo a background check. H.R. 8 passed by a vote of 240-190.
“97% of Americans support universal background checks for gun purchases,” said Rep. Gabbard. “The passage of this bipartisan common-sense legislation is long overdue to help save lives and make our communities more safe.”
Background: Rep. Gabbard has supported common-sense gun safety legislation to protect our communities by pushing for universal background checks, banning bump stocks and assault weapons, strengthening school safety, blocking publication of instructions to build 3D guns, and more. Specifically, she has supported the Gun Show Loophole Closing Act, the Public Safety and Second Amendment Rights Act, the Keeping Guns from High Risk Individuals Act, the Assault Weapons Ban, the Support Assault Firearms Elimination and Reduction for our Streets Act, the Domestic Violence Loophole Closure Act, the Automatic Gunfire Prevention Act, and more. She has a 100% legislative score from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Click here for more information on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s work to pass bipartisan, common sense gun safety legislation.