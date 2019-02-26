TSA to Host Recruitment & Hiring Event in Kailua-Kona

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hold a recruiting and hiring event on the Big Island for to fill Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) vacancies at Kona international Airport (KOA).

An event is also scheduled on Kaua‘i for Līhue Airport (LIH).

The Hawai‘i Island event will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay, 78-128 Ehukai St. in Kailua-Kona. Starting pay for TSOs at KOA is $21.67 per hour, with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

The Kaua‘i event will be held Tuesday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kauai Marriott Resort, 3610 Rice St. in Lihue. Starting pay for TSOs at LIH is $21.82 per hour, with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Interested individuals are invited to begin the application and hiring process by coming to one of the events. In order to be considered for employment, applicants are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification. Examples of acceptable forms of identification are a driver license, military ID card, passport or a certified copy of a birth certificate.

During the information session, TSA officials will discuss the duties of a TSO and the application process. Applicants will be briefed on the benefits of working for the federal government including paid training, annual and sick leave, healthcare plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan.

After the information sessions, those who are interested in pursuing employment with TSA may be asked to take a computer-based aptitude test, participate in a structured interview and leave with a medical kit for drug screening and a medical exam, which will be scheduled at a later date.

Apply for the positions at the recruitment event, or begin the application process online.

Interested individuals may also call (877) 872-7990 with any questions.