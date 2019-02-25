UPDATE: Search Called Off for Pretrial Detainee

UPDATE 2.25.19 7:58 p.m.: The Department of Health has notified the Department of Public Safety that they located Joseph Morauski. He is no longer being sought by law enforcement.

On Friday, Feb. 22, Morauski was released after posting bail, from the Oahu Community Correctional Center. It was later determined that Morauski should have been released to the custody of the Department of Health. The Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation into circumstances surrounding the release.

Morauski was in custody on pre-trial misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor charges including Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Criminal Property Damage 4.

The 26-year-old Morauski is described as 5-feet-8 tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911 or sheriff dispatch at (808) 586-1352.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.