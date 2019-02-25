Kaulana Manu Nature Trail to Close for Parking & Restroom Construction

The Kaulana Manu Nature Trail (formerly known as Kipuka 21) will be closed beginning March 2, 2019, for construction of restroom and parking facilities. The construction is expected to be completed by September, with the trail reopening soon after.

This project is the culmination of over a decade of effort to create this one-of-a kind nature trail showcasing Hawai‘i Island’s high-elevation wet forests and unique kīpuka geology. The construction project will create a compostable restroom with four stalls, a paved parking area for accessible vehicles, tour vans, and other vehicles, a tree canopy viewing deck, and interpretive signage along the trail.

Updates and information about the trail and construction progress can be found online.

For questions or comments, contact the Hawai‘i Island Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist, Jackson Bauer at (808) 974-4221 or jackson.m.bauer@hawaii.gov.