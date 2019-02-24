Volcanoes Park Hosting Free Programs in March

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will host a series of public events and activities during March 2019 as part of its continuing effort to share Hawai‘i and Native Hawaiian culture through talks, stewardship programs, workshops and guided hikes.

Park visitors are encouraged to check the online calendar of events for the latest announcements. Program flyers are posted at the Kīlauea Visitor Center bullet board daily after 9 a.m.

All programs and activities are free to attend but park entrance fees apply.

March 2019 Events

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu

Kīpukapuaulu is home to a diverse native forest and needs help with pruning and removal of invasive species. Volunteer to maintain this diverse native forest. Volunteers are asked to bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, closed-toe shoes, work clothes and water. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more information at nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (March 7, 14, 21 & 28)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park

Stewardship at the Summit

Volunteer to help remove invasive plant species that threaten native plants within the park. Volunteers should wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants, bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. For youth under age 18, parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for more details.

When: March 2, 9, 16, 22 & 29 (meet at 8:45 a.m.)

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar

Travel back in time at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings Dr. Jaggar to life with a tour of his lab. Find out what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work is saving lives today. Space is limited; pick up free tickets at the Kīlauea Visitor Center’s front desk on the day of the program. The program includes climbing stairs and entering a confined space.

When: March 5, 12, 19, & 26 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about one hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Explore Kahuku

The Kahuku Unit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to visit. Take a self-guided hike, or join rangers on Sundays in March for a two-hour guided trek beginning at 9:30 a.m. Enter the Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū about 50 minutes south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.

Pahu Manamana o ‘Umi Ancestral Brilliance

Join Pualani Kanahele of the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation for a virtual visit to Pahu Manamana o ‘Umi, a stellar instrument positioned 7,752 feet elevation on the southwest slope of Mauna Loa. The ancient structure is a remarkable example of Hawaiian archaeo-astronomy, demonstrating how Native Hawaiians used instruments to align themselves with celestial cycles. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Lomilomi Demonstration

Join Michelle Wall-O’Connor as she demonstrates the spiritual components of lomilomi, a massage technique incorporating Aloha to promote personal harmony. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops.

When: Wednesday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Exploring the Unknown Depths

Have you ever wondered what lives 2,000 meters below the ocean surface? Justin Umholtz, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation education associate for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, shares his experiences aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus: mapping and diving (via a remotely operated underwater vehicle, or ROV) unexplored seamounts. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

‘Ohe Kāpala Workshop

Learn to create beautiful designs from traditional patterns using ‘ohe kāpala (bamboo stamps). Originally used to decorate clothing with symbolic meaning, ‘ohe kāpala designs tell stories using a variety of modern materials. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops.

When: Wednesday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai