UH Hilo’s Loving Named as Finalist for 2019 Hertz Fellowship

A University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo student has been named as a finalist for the 2019 Hertz Foundation Fellowship.

Rebekah Loving, a computer science and mathematics senior, is one of 41 finalists for this year’s Ph.D. fellowships in applied science, math, and engineering. Loving, a home school graduate, was selected from more than 840 applicants nationwide. Ten of the finalists will be chosen, and notified in April. Each recipient will receive up to five years’ academic support valued up to $250,000.

“The Hertz Fellowship is considered to be one of the most competitive fellowships in the nation and we are especially proud of Rebekah being selected as a finalist,” said Dr. Keith Edwards, chair of UH Hilo’s Computer Science Department. “Rebekah is one of our most outstanding students in mathematics and computer science and is certainly deserving of this honor.”

Loving is a native of the Hāmākua Coast, where she grew up with her 11 siblings. She has participated in three summer research programs at Harvard University (freshman year), California Institute of Technology (sophomore year with the WAVE Fellows Program), and University of California, Berkeley (junior year with the AMGEN Scholars Program). She was also an invited participant to the 2018 Heidelberg Laureate Forum, a conference held in Heidelberg, Germany, to bring together laureates and the best, most innovative young researchers from around the world.

“What I have accomplished speaks less of me and more of the years of labor, support, and love of my mother and father, my elder and younger siblings, my many mentors, especially Drs. Efren Ruiz, Donna Neuberg, Lior Pachter, Michael Peterson, Philippe Binder, Carlos Lois and my friends,” Loving noted.

Loving has received acceptance letters with offers of full funding to Ph.D. programs in Biostatistics, Computational Biology, and Computer Science at Caltech, Harvard, Columbia University, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon University, Brown University, and Johns Hopkins. She is excited to continue her career which aims to improve lives by deepening the understanding of biological processes through data analysis, software engineering, and computational methods development.