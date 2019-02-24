AD
‘Imiloa’s 13th Birthday Pā‘ina Focuses on Aviation

By Big Island Now
February 24, 2019, 11:11 AM HST (Updated February 24, 2019, 11:11 AM)
‘Imiloa Astronomy Center celebrated its 13th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an all-day party focused on aviation that included live presentations, planetarium shows, booths, exhibits and activities.

Sen. Kahele with a Hawaiian Airline model. BIN photo.

Activities included pilot presentations by Hawaiian Airlines and Mesa Airlines, drone flying presentations by University of Hawai‘i researchers, a scavenger hunt, kite making and much more.

A drone on display. BIN photo.

Sen. Kai Kahele, who is also a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines and had just gotten back from a flight from Tahiti, gave a talk to the kids and parents about how they could become pilots. Sen. Kahele talked about his background and what lead him to become a pilot as well as discussing the future of the aviation program at the University of Hawai‘i.

Sen. Kahele with two of his children. BIN photo.

Other speakers that were scheduled to speak were Ted Ralsten, director of Unmanned Air Systems Lab and Sam Marrack from the Civil Patrol.

Sen. Kahele talks about how to become a pilot. BIN photo.

Some of the activities that kids had a chance to participate in were building a rocket ship, making insect finger puppets, making popsicle stick airplanes and simulated drone flying. A scavenger hunt was also held where kids could earn their flight crew badge by collecting activity stickers at various stations throughout ‘Imiloa.

Kids had the opportunity to make popsicle airplanes. BIN photo.

A few of the exhibitors on hand included the Thirty Meter Telesecope (TMT), The Institute for Astronony, 3 Mountain Alliance and Paradise Helicopters.

