Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:08 p.m. radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms flaring over Big Island slopes in South Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘ū. The heaviest showers have been producing rain rates up to 2 inches per hour, mainly near Volcano and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected through late afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Na‘alehu, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Kea‘au, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Paradise Park and Kawa Flats.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS