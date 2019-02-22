Scheduled Weekend Road & Lane Closures: Feb. 22–24

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 22 to 24, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

PUNA (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 29 on Saturday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.