February 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Looking Ahead