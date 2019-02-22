February 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

February 22, 2019 Weather ForecastFebruary 22, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 22, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
