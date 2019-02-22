Art at the Capitol Exhibit to Open April 5

The public is invited to attend the 11th annual Art at the Capitol on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the State Capitol.

At this festive and free event, visitors are welcome to view the works of public art that are displayed in the offices at the State Capitol.

The theme this year, “The Capitol is Art,” reflects on the art aspects of the building and focuses on the 50th Anniversary of the Capitol itself.

Art at the Capitol begins with the opening program at 4:30 p.m. in conference room 329 that includes an introduction of artists and special guests. Self-guided tours start at 5 p.m. and the galleries of the Senate and House will be open to view videos about various art objects at the Capitol as well as about the building of the Capitol in 1969.

Throughout the evening, music will be performed by the Hawai‘i Youth Symphony. The program ends at 7 p.m.; however, the public is invited to continue the celebration of local art and music just across the street at the Hawai‘i State Art Museum, which will be open until 9 p.m.

Art at the Capitol was begun by Sen. Brian Taniguchi 11 years ago and developed as an extension of the “Art in Public Places” program sponsored by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

For photos and videos of previous Art at the Capitol events, go online.