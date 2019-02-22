14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival Set for April 13

The 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019. 9:30 p.m. to pau.

The event will run rain or shine.

Join the Seasider ‘Ohana at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park to enjoy local musicians performing on the open air stage with beautiful backdrops of Hāmākua, including Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School students, Blended Rootz featuring Lopaka Rootz, Priscilla Momah, Hoku Pa‘a with Darlene Ahuna, Kanaka Tree and the Brown Boys.

This is a family-friendly event with plenty to do while enjoying the music, including a silent auction, craft and food vendors, lei making, poi pounding, games and a bouncy slide.

All proceeds from the event will support the elective and resources courses at LCPCS.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale/$20 at the gate on the day of the event; 10 and under are admitted at no charge.

For more information and tickets, visit www.laupahoehoemusicfestival.org.

Organizers thank: