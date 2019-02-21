Victim Found Dead in Ocean View Structure Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the report of a structure blaze at 922061 Kailua Boulevard in Ocean View at 9:41 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:46 a.m. to find a single-family structure fully engulfed and starting to collapse.

An occupant may have been inside the structure, according to bystanders.

Fire suppression efforts were hampered due to the remote access to the structure and a limited water supply.

During suppression, firefighters located what are believed to be the remains of the occupant.

Fire and Hawai‘i Police Department investigators took over while firefighters continued to extinguished the blaze.

The fire was under control at 10:30 a.m. and was fully extinguished an hour later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damage was estimated at $120,000.

The victim has not yet been identified.