Helicopter Crashes Near Waipi‘o Valley

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) responded to helicopter crash near Waipi‘o Valley on Thursday, Feb, 21, at 7:05 a.m. The location of the crash is 48-5101 Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road.

According to a HFD release, the helicopter crashed about 200 yards mauka of Highway 240 and the cause of the crash was determined to be engine failure.

The 39-year-old male pilot was able to get out of the aircraft on his own.

He was treated and transported by Medic 08 in serious condition to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. The pilot was the only person injured.