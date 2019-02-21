Paradise Helicopter Makes ‘Hard Landing’

A helicopter operated by K&S Helicopters, dba Paradise Helicopters, was involved in a hard landing at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, while the aircraft was operating in the Kukuihaele area of the Island of Hawai‘i, according to a Paradise Helicopters press release.

This occurred on private property west of Honokaa while arriving for a utility flight.

No passengers were on board. The pilot, who walked away from the aircraft, was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation as a precautionary measure.

The company’s Emergency Response Plan has been activated and its full resources are being mobilized to respond. K&S Helicopters is cooperating with authorities involved.

“The care of our pilot is our highest priority right now,” said Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters.

K&S Helicopters, which has operated in Hawai‘i since 1997, is an internationally recognized leader for its Safety Management System (SMS). In 2017 the company earned the highest level of registration available from the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAOTM). The company also follows the Helicopter Association International Accreditation Program of Safety (HAI-APS) program, which helps helicopter operators reduce accident and incident rates by improving their safety culture. Operations are overseen by a full-time and highly trained Director of Safety.