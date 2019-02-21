Hearings Set for Proposed Fee & Rule Amendments at Small Boat Harbors

People who use any of Hawai‘i’s small boat harbors, landings, offshore moorings or wharfs will have a chance to comment on new proposed fees and rules at a series of five public hearings to be held around the state in early March. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) which manages 16 harbors and other facilities last increased fees for utilities and facility use nearly 25 years ago. Fees for moorings last increased seven years ago.

The amendments to fees and rules is an effort by DOBOR to align small boat harbor and boating facility fees with current market rates. Proposed fees hikes include those for moorings, utilities, facility-usage, storage, ramp and commercial permit fees. More than 10,000 boaters were informed of the proposed increases and were asked for comments and feedback.

At the public meetings people can present their views either orally or in writing. Meetings are scheduled as follows:

Hawai‘i Island

March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Kealakehe High School Cafeteria, 74-500 Puohulihuli Street in Kailua-Kona

March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hilo State Office Building Conference Room, 75 Aupuni Street in Hilo

Kaua‘i

March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School, 4431 Nunou Street in Līhue

Maui

March 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street in Wailuku

O‘ahu

March 2, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Aiea Elementary School Cafeteria, 99-370 Moanalua Road, in Aiea

Meeting locations are disability accessible and anyone with special needs should call Clifford Inn at (808) 587-1972 at least one week prior to a meeting.

The proposed rule amendments can be viewed online or view them in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any DOBOR district office on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i, Maui or Kaua‘i.