Hawai‘i Police Presence to Increase at Threatened Schools

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a threat made through a social media post towards a school on Hawai‘i Island.

In addition to the Big Island school threat, other threats were made to some O‘ahu Schools.

Police investigating the matter do not find any legitimate threat at this time; however, the safety of our island students are paramount to the Hawai‘i Police Department.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel will be deployed at the various schools in an effort to keep our keiki safe, an HPD press release revealed at 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Police encourage the public to notify them regarding any suspicious activity or threats made to any school. Reports can be made to the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 or in an emergency to 911.

The following is a letter to area parents from the Hawai‘i Department of Education.