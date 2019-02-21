DOH Issues Public Notice for South Hilo Landfill Draft Permit

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Solid and Hazardous Waste Branch has issued a public notice on the draft renewal and modification permit for the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill. Written comments will be accepted until March 19. A copy of the permit application and draft permit are available online and at the DOH’s Hilo office at 1582 Kamehameha Ave.

The South Hilo landfill plans to close sometime in 2019 and this permit approves an “alternative cover design.” The previously prescribed cover system requires 18 inches of low permeable soil with 6 inches of top soil on the surface. The “alternative cover design” incorporates a synthetic geomembrane and a turf layer, which will be more resistant to erosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go online to view the full public notice.