HPD Reclassifies Cororner’s Inquest to Murder & Suicide

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reclassifying a coroner’s inquest investigation to a murder and a suicide.

On Aug. 3, 2018, police responded to an apartment complex on the 75-6000 block of Aliʻi Dr. in Kailua-Kona. Officers found the lifeless bodies of a male and female within the second-floor unit. A firearm was also located.

After an autopsy was conducted on Aug. 10, 2018, police identified the male and female found dead as 48-year-old Joy K. Mills-Ferren and 56-year-old Bradley A. Wood-Ferren, both of Kailua-Kona. The investigation indicated that each died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Independent lab examinations along with forensic pathologist findings led police to determine the manner of death for Mills-Ferren was a homicide while the manner of death for her husband Wood-Ferren was a suicide.