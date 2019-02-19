Public Invited to ‘Lawmakers Listen’ at Waimea School

The public is invited to join Rep. David A. Tarnas (North Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala) and members of the House of Representatives Leadership team for an open discussion about the 2019 Legislative session, relief funding for victims of the 2018 lava flow, and public policy on Feb. 26, 2019, at the Waimea School cafeteria.

Members of the community are invited to share their questions and concerns directly with Rep. Tarnas, Speaker of the House Scott K. Saiki, Vice-Speaker Mark Nakashima and Majority Floor Leader Dee Morikawa.

“Lawmakers Listen” is an ongoing series of community town halls across the state with district representatives, members of the House leadership, and committee chairpersons. The purpose of the meetings is for legislators to hear the concerns of area residents and to discuss solutions.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Waimea School Cafeteria located at 67-1225 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela.