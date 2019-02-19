Public Invited to 19th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival

Waikoloa Beach Resort invites all ‘ukulele lovers to B.Y.O.U. (Bring Your Own ‘Ukulele) and join in the celebration of Hawai‘i’s favorite musical instrument, at the 19th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival on Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event begins with renowned teacher Roy Sakuma leading a free ‘ukulele workshop at Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at 10 a.m. And the music continues all day, with live entertainment on three stages at Kings’ Shops and Queens’ MarketPlace, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with displays, demonstrations, and ‘ukulele giveaways by sponsoring companies.

Highlights of the all-star concert lineup include:

Herb Ohta, Jr., son of international music star Ohta-San, started playing at age three, helped his father teach classes, and made his own name as a composer, entertainer and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning recording artist.

Kris Fuchigami, a Hawai‘i Island musician who won the Hāmākua Music Scholarship Competition at the age of 15. Kris has released numerous CDs, and performed worldwide in his exciting style that pulls in elements of pop, rock and contemporary sound.

John Keawe, from North Kohala, is a master of kī hōʻalu (slack key guitar), and winner of multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards over his long career. In 2005, he was a contributing artist on Hawaii’s first Grammy Award, “Slack-key Guitar Vol. 2” by Palm Records.

The 19th Annual Great Waikoloa ‘Ukulele Festival is a production of Waikoloa Beach Resort and ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai’i. Sponsors include Queens’ MarketPlace, Roy Sakuma ‘Ukulele Studios, Kings’ Shops, Roberts Hawai‘i, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Kamaka ‘Ukulele, Kala Brand ‘Ukuleles, Koaloha, Ko‘olau Pono Guitar and ‘Ukulele Company, Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele and others. For more information on Saturday’s ‘Ukulele Festival go online or call (808) 886-8822.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Waikoloa Beach Marriott, Paniolo Ballroom

10-11:30 a.m.

‘Ukulele Workshop with Roy Sakuma. BYOU (bring your own ‘ukulele). Free.

Queens’ MarketPlace, Coronation Pavilion:

12 noon Brian Vasquez

1 p.m. John Keawe

2 p.m. Kalei Gamiao

3 p.m. Free & Easy

4 p.m. Roy Sakuma with Lee Teraoka, Lopaka Pagdilao, Lauren Baba and Nick Acosta

5 p.m. Herb Ohta, Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queens’ MarketPlace, Island Gourmet Markets Stage:

1 p.m. Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter

2 p.m. Kris Fuchigami

3 p.m. Brad Bordessa

4 p.m. Kekoa Alip and Friends

Kings’ Shops, Center Stage

11 a.m. Aunty Marjie Spencer’s ‘Ukulele Group

12 noon Kris Fuchigami

1 p.m. Roy Sakuma with Lee Teraoka, Lopaka Pagdilao, Lauren Baba, and Nick Acosta

2 p.m. Tani Waipā and Mila Polevia

3 p.m. Widdy Loo

4 p.m. Herb Otha, Jr.