Osprey Activities Set for Pōhakuloa Training Area

Osprey Activities Set for Pōhakuloa Training AreaFebruary 19, 2019, 11:00 AM HST (Updated February 19, 2019, 9:51 AM)
U.S. Marine Corps units home-based on O‘ahu are scheduled to conduct MV-22 Osprey aviation training at the Pōhakuloa Training Area
Training will take place:
- Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to midnight
- Feb. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This training may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.
The training here is essential to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.
To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Mike Donnelly at (808) 969-2411 (office), (808) 824-1474 (cell), or michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.