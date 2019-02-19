Osprey Activities Set for Pōhakuloa Training Area

U.S. Marine Corps units home-based on O‘ahu are scheduled to conduct MV-22 Osprey aviation training at the Pōhakuloa Training Area

Training will take place:

Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to midnight

Feb. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This training may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

The training here is essential to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Mike Donnelly at (808) 969-2411 (office), (808) 824-1474 (cell), or michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.