JJTC to Perform at UH Hilo

The Jacob Jonas The Company (JJTC) will perform at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles-based company is gaining an international profile for its honest storytelling, visceral performances and visual content creation. The company, led by 26 year-old namesake, has toured North America since its birth in 2014, bringing its mix of contemporary ballet, breakdance, and acrobatic movement to spaces all over the United States; however its creativity is not bound solely to the stage. JJTC partners with dance companies, significant cultural institutions, photographers and social media influencers from all over to create new and exciting ways for dance to be showcased.

The company is composed of a diverse cast with a program including a range of original works by Jonas: Transfer (2018) a journey of someone moving from one place to another, having no emotional residence; One Pair Off (2017), an abstract study of four questioning geometry, separation and connection through movement; To the Dollar (2018) set to Elizabeth Warren’s speech for equal pay for women; and On Me (2017), commissioned by The Music Center in Los Angeles exploring the idiom “to carry the weight of the world on one’s shoulders.”

JJTC is also known for its film and photography work and robust social media presence. The company has choreographed and danced for branded campaigns, including James Perse, Sony, Nike and others. In partnership with dance companies, cultural institutions and photographers the company has initiated #CamerasandDancers photography meet-ups with social influencers and cultural institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The J. Paul Getty Center, Seattle Public Library, Whitney Museum, New York City Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Pilobolus, and countless others, gaining millions of impressions online.

Named one of “12 standout companies of 2018” by the Los Angeles Times and “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine in 2018, Jacob Jonas The Company strives to educate and inspire through exceptional concert dance performance, engaging visual content, a diverse community of collaborators and ongoing community events.

The Los Angeles Times said, “When Jacob Jonas The Company performs, energy doesn’t just seem to bounce off the walls, it reverberates off bodies. This is a performance not to be missed!”

For more information on JJTC and their work, go online .

Tickets are reserved seating and priced at $25 General, $20 Discount and $12 UH Hilo/HawCC students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17, pre-sale and, $30 General, $25 Discount and $17 UH Hilo/HawCC students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17 at the door. Tickets are available by calling the UH Hilo Box Office at (808) 932-7490, Tuesday through Friday 10

a.m. to 2 p.m., or ordering online.