Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures Through Feb. 22

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures for Feb. 16 to 22, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 58 and 60.6 in Pahala on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for grading, hauling, and construction of temporary bridges. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph at both bridges.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 33 on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 in the Volcano National Park on Wednesday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 33 to 36 at Pa‘auilo on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 28.5 and 29.5 at Ka‘awalii Gulch on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 16, and Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Makala Boulevard intersection mile marker 99 and Henry Street intersection mile marker 122 on Saturday night, Feb. 16, through Monday morning, Feb. 18, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 25 in Kapa‘au on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16 on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 4 in Kapa‘au on Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.