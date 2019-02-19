Hawai‘i Democratic Party Chair Comments on Trump’s Emergency Announcement

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in a move designed to circumvent Congress and build additional barriers at the southern border, where the U.S. faces “an invasion of our country,” he said.

On Feb. 15, Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Chair Keali‘i Lopez issued the following statement:

President Trump’s declaration is a dangerous decision to circumvent Congress and disregard the checks and balances critical to our democratic system. This is a gross abuse of power and a waste of taxpayer money. It’s time for Mitch McConnell and all elected Republicans to stop enabling Trump and join with Democrats as we fight to protect our country from this reckless executive.

