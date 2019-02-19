Hawai‘i Board of Ag Appoints New Chair, Deputy Chair

Gov. David Ige appointed Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser as the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture chairperson.

Glenn Muranaka was appointed as deputy to the chair, the governor’s office announced on Feb. 14, 2019.

Shimabukuro-Geiser was designated acting chairperson for the Board of Agriculture last month. She has also served as deputy to the chairperson since 2015. Shimabukuro-Geiser is a long-time advocate of agriculture, having worked at Mikilua Poultry Farm Inc. in Waiʻanae, where she served as vice president and administrative fiscal assistant. She was also vice president of Associated Producers Corp. in Honolulu.

“Phyllis has been instrumental in moving the department forward in our efforts to increase local food production,” said Gov. Ige.

Muranaka retired from Meadow Gold Dairies after a 45-year career at the company. He started as a statistical clerk in 1972 and wrapped up his career after more than 20 years as Meadow Golds’ president and general manager. Muranaka led diversity initiatives and created a climate for creativity and increased innovation.

Muranaka was inducted into the Hawai‘i Food Industry Association’s Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ 2018 Ka Lei Hano Heritage Award.

“Glenn has been a proven leader in agriculture and he will be an asset to the department,” Gov. Ige said.

Both appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.