Gov. Ige Appoints Asuncion to PUC

Gov. David Ige has appointed Leo R. Asuncion, Jr. to the Public Utilities Commission. Asuncion currently serves as planning program administrator for the state’s Office of Planning, overseeing the overall management, administration and operations of the Planning Division. He also served as director and interim director of the Office of Planning from 2015–2018.

Previously, Asuncion was a senior regulatory analyst and senior integrated resource planning analyst at Hawaiian Electric Company; a project planner/manager at SSFM International, Inc.; a planner for the Planning and Program Evaluation Division at the Hawai‘i State Judiciary; and a state planner at the State Land Use Commission.

“Leo’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset to the Public Utilities Commission. I have the utmost confidence that he will serve the State of Hawai‘i well,” said Gov. Ige.

“I’m honored that Gov. Ige named me to the Public Utilities Commission, and I look forward to bringing my expertise and knowledge to the PUC to ensure that the public’s interest is upheld in PUC matters,” said Asuncion.

Asuncion replaces Randy Iwase, who retired at the end of last year. Other commissioners include Jennifer Potter and James Griffin, who was appointed PUC chair in January.

Asuncion’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.