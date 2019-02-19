Court Interpreters Needed on Hawai‘i Island

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary is seeking individuals who speak English and another language, as well as certified sign language interpreters to become court interpreters. Sign up for the March 14 and 15, 2019, workshop at Hale Kaulike (Hilo courthouse). This is a mandatory requirement to become a Judiciary court interpreter.

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at (808) 539-4860.

In collaboration with the State Office of Language Access, the workshop registration fee is offered at only $50 (valued at $150).

In addition to successfully completing the workshop, persons seeking to become a court interpreter must pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at (808) 539-4860.