Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Partners With Ka’ū Coffee Mill

Hawai‘i’s Blue Hawaiian Helicopters reports a new partnership with the Ka‘ū Coffee Mill to introduce the Craters & Coffee Tour, an exclusive, multi-sensory experience on Hawai‘i Island. The combo tour is designed to offer an unforgettable adventure featuring the sites, smells and tastes of Hawai‘i.

“We are so excited to launch our Craters & Coffee Tour with the Ka’ū Coffee Mill,” says Gregg Lundberg, president of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters. “Coupled with our awe-inspiring aerial tour of Kīlauea, this partnership allows us to bring guests on a buzz-worthy adventure that honors the rich history of Hawai‘i Island.”

Guests who book the Craters & Coffee Tour by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters will experience an exhilarating flight over Hawai‘i Island’s Kilauea volcano, summit and vent before an exclusive landing at the Ka‘ū Coffee Mill. Upon touching down just steps from the coffee field, guests will be greeted by mill manager Louis Daniele for a “seed-to-cup” walking tour through coffee orchards, milling and roasting rooms before ending in the tasting room, where several varieties of Hawaiian made coffee, local macadamia nuts and chocolate-covered peaberry coffee beans (aka “buzz-berries”) await. Back on the helicopter, guests will take in firsthand views of island’s newest landscapes in the form of exquisite black sand beaches at Pohoiki and Kapoho Bay, among other sights including towering sea cliffs and colorful ancient lava flows.

The Craters & Coffee tour is a 1 hour and 45-minute experience departing from Hilo. For more information or to book this tour, go online or call (800) 745-BLUE (2583).