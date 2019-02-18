Flash Flood Watch Now in Effect

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that the Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2019.

A band of deep moisture will move over the eastern half of the state and stall through Tuesday. Convective showers within this band will likely trigger heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Big Island and Maui County. This band is expected to move eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday, though this Flash Flood Watch may need to be extended if heavy rains linger.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.