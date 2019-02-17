Flash Flood Watch Issued for Some Islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island, Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i and Kaho‘olawe from 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, through Tuesday afternoon Feb. 19.

A band of deep moisture will move over the eastern half of the state late Monday and stall through Tuesday. Meanwhile, an upper level trough will deepen over the state, creating instability that will likely trigger heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Big Island and parts of Maui County. The band is expected to move eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday, though the Flash Flood Watch may need to be extended if heavy rains linger.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.