STUDY: Hawai‘i Most At-Risk State for Cyberattacks

A new study conducted by Security.org reports that Hawai‘i is the most at-risk state in the U.S. for cyberattacks. According to FBI data, Hawai‘i saw a 136% increase in cyberattacks per 100,000 people between 2016 and 2017.

The study, Which State are at Highest Risk for Cyberattacks?, used FBI data, state-level spending on cybersecurity and nonprofit assessments of statesʻ election security protocols.

Hawai‘i topped the resulting list of at-risk states with a risk level of 154—the highest of any other state and a level four times higher than Rhode Island, which ranked the lowest on the risk index.

In addition to its massive increase in cyberattacks between 2016 and 2017, the Aloha State also had one of the highest victimization rates overall and scored poorly in the election security assessment.

The study found the following 10 states have the highest risk:

Hawai‘i Pennsylvania Nevada Florida Wisconsin Arizona New Jersey Alaska Colorado Tennessee

More than 6 in 10 Americans have been the victim of a cyberattack, and the World Economic Forum predicted cyberattacks and data breaches would be worse problems in 2019 than water crises or oil spills. According to Security.org, it’s estimated that as much as 90% of logins to e-commerce sites are actually cyberattacks.