High Surf Warning in Effect for N & E Big Island Shores

By Big Island Now
February 15, 2019, 4:37 PM HST (Updated February 15, 2019, 4:37 PM)
This is a Civil Defense High Surf Warning message for Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north- and east -facing shores of the Big Island through Saturday afternoon.

A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.

Due to the warning, the following are issued:

Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.

Move any property that may be damage by waves or inundation away from the water.

Beachgoers, Sswimmers and surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety personnel.

