High Surf Advisory Extended for Big Island

This is a Civil Defense message for Friday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of the Big Island through Saturday, Feb. 15, 2019.

A High Surf Advisory means water conditions make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa will expire at 6 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

HELCO will complete work on Highway 19 today.

ADVERTISEMENT

County beach parks will be open this weekend. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials and exercise caution.

Major closures include Bayfront Highway.

This will be the last update on weather conditions unless there is a change that may affect your safety.