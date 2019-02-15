February 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 15 at 3:20AM HST until February 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 48. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 68. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 71. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead