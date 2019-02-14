Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawa‘i until 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2109.

At 6:15 p.m., radar indicated persistent downpours from near Hawi, along the Hāmākua Coast down to Hilo, and extending south into the Puna District. Other scattered downpours were over the leeward slopes and interior of the island, and near Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Kawaihae and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.