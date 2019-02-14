Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island, Flash Flood Watch Still in Effect

Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island, Flash Flood Watch Still in EffectFebruary 14, 2019, 1:51 PM HST (Updated February 14, 2019, 1:52 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 4:30 p.m.
At 1:34 p.m, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island, from Hawaiian Paradise Park to Leilani Estates. Additional heavy showers have developed over southern portions of the island from Na‘alehu to Miloli‘i along Highway 11. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hawaiian Acres, Na‘alehu, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Wood Valley and Hawaiian Paradise Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.
This advisory replaces the previously issued advisory that was in effect for portions of the Island of Hawai‘i.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawai‘i County through Friday morning.