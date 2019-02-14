Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island, Flash Flood Watch Still in Effect

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 4:30 p.m.

At 1:34 p.m, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island, from Hawaiian Paradise Park to Leilani Estates. Additional heavy showers have developed over southern portions of the island from Na‘alehu to Miloli‘i along Highway 11. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hawaiian Acres, Na‘alehu, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Wood Valley and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.