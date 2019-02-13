Menor-McNamara Elected to Leadership Role With W.A.C.E.

President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i Sherry Menor-McNamara, has been elected to serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors of the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.).

“It’s more important than ever that the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i take every opportunity to ensure that the interests of Hawai‘i’s business community are represented on a regional and national level,” Menor-McNamara said. “I’m honored to serve on the W.A.C.E. Board and look forward to learning from peers and showcasing our own initiatives.”

W.A.C.E. is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals with approximately 850 members in 18 Western states and Canada. The association is designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives and is the largest state or regional chamber of commerce executives association in the United States.

Menor-McNamara also sits on the Board of Directors for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, the Council of State Chambers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

As the “Voice of Business” in Hawai‘i, the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i is the state’s leading advocacy organization. Established in 1850, the Chamber works on behalf of its approximately 1,600 member companies and the business community, as a whole, to advance the state’s economic climate and help businesses succeed. The Chamber supports its members with training, business building and networking opportunities; coordinates advocacy activities for members’ involvement; and serves as a liaison between civilian and military communities in Hawai‘i.