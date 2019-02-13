AD
HPD Arrests 25 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
February 13, 2019, 10:08 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 10:08 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Feb. 4 through 10, 2019.

One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 119 DUI arrests compared with 120 during the same period last year, a decrease of .83%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua00
North Hilo01
South Hilo624
Puna727
Kaʻū03
Kona743
South Kohala521
North Kohala00
Island Total25119

There have been 99 major accidents so far this year compared with 117 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.4%.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities, compared with one fatal crash, resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

