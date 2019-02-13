HPD Arrests 25 Motorists for DUI Violations

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Feb. 4 through 10, 2019.

One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 119 DUI arrests compared with 120 during the same period last year, a decrease of .83%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 6 24 Puna 7 27 Kaʻū 0 3 Kona 7 43 South Kohala 5 21 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 119

There have been 99 major accidents so far this year compared with 117 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.4%.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities, compared with one fatal crash, resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.