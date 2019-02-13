High Surf Warning Issued for N & E Facing Shores

High Surf Warning Issued for N & E Facing ShoresFebruary 13, 2019, 3:06 PM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 3:06 PM)
The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for a large North and East swell continues for Hawai‘i Island on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.
Surf has been impacting the eastern shores and will continue through Thursday. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
Due to the High Surf Warning the following Closures are in effect:
- Bay Front Highway from Pauahi Street to Waiānuenue.
- County Beach parks from Kēōkea to Laupāhoehoe and throughout Keaukaha are closed and will be assessed in the morning.
Do Take the Following Actions:
- Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Harbor surge will affect Hilo Bay, boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.