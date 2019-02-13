High Surf Warning Issued for N & E Facing Shores

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for a large North and East swell continues for Hawai‘i Island on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf has been impacting the eastern shores and will continue through Thursday. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Due to the High Surf Warning the following Closures are in effect:

Bay Front Highway from Pauahi Street to Waiānuenue.

County Beach parks from Kēōkea to Laupāhoehoe and throughout Keaukaha are closed and will be assessed in the morning.

Do Take the Following Actions: