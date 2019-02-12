REPORT: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai No. 1 in U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best Hotels lists on Feb. 12, 2019, ranking Hawai‘i Island’s Four Seasons Resort Hualalai as the No. 1 resort in the country.

Surrounded by white-sand beaches, black-lava landscapes and the pristine Pacific Ocean, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is perfectly situated for all a variety of island adventures. The spirit of Hawai‘i, from its long-held traditions to its inspired art, informs every detail of this idyllic retreat.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a half-hour drive from Kailua-Kona at 72-100 Ka‘upulehu Drive.

For more information about the resort, go online.

The global authority in rankings and consumer advice evaluate more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

In the Best Hotels in the USA rankings The Peninsula Chicago was ranked at No. 2 and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, at No. 3 and Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i at No. 4.

These high-ranking hotels are known for outstanding service, ample on-site amenities and elegant accommodations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The U.S. News Best Hotels rankings combine data from industry expert evaluations as well as traveler-focused reviews and insight to provide a more holistic idea of what each hotel has to offer,” said Hannah Cheney, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “Readers can use the rankings to find a variety of options for every type of vacation. Whether that’s a luxurious stay in Paris or a weekend getaway to a college or beach town, we’ve expanded the hotel rankings to give readers information on even more hotels.”

U.S. News’ 2019 Best Hotels rankings span more than 400 destinations. This time of year, the most popular hotel searches are in warm-weather spots, including Hawai‘i, Miami Beach and Playa del Carmen. Meanwhile, cold-weather fans flock to winter ski destinations like Aspen and Whistler. The Caribbean is making a comeback this year as well, with numerous hotels reopening after a devastating hurricane season in 2017. What’s more, the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean and the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico rankings assist travelers seeking a no-hassle getaway – where drinks, meals and activities are covered – everywhere from Punta Cana to Cancun. Those looking for a resort getaway a bit closer to home can browse the Best Resorts in the USA and Best Resorts in Canada rankings.

2019 Best U.S. Hotels Rankings

1. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

2. The Peninsula Chicago

3. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

4. Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i

5. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

In Canada

1. Rosewood Hotel Georgia

2. Clayoquot Wilderness Retreat

3. Wedgewood Hotel & Spa

4. Ritz-Carlton Montréal

5. Fogo Island Inn

In Mexico

1. Esperanza, an Auberge Resort

2. One&Only Palmilla

3. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort

4. Rosewood Mayakoba

5. The Resort at Pedregal

In Europe

1. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa

2. Hotel Sanders

3. Hotel Eden

4. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

5. Le Sirenuse Hotel

In the Caribbean

1. Jade Mountain

2. Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa

3. Ladera Resort

4. Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

5. Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

In Bermuda

1. The Loren at Pink Beach

2. Rosewood Bermuda

3. Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club

4. The Reefs Resort & Club

5. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

For more information, go online.