Mayor Kim Interviewed by Hawai‘i Public Radio

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim was interviewed by Catherine Cruz on Hawai’i Public Radio on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.

During “The Conversation,” the HPR program, the public had the opportunity to call in questions for the mayor.

Mayor Kim discussed topics such as the plan for Puna’s recovery after the eruption and lava flows that destroyed so many homes—including one he owned in Kapoho.

Mayor Kim discussed Puna Geothermal Venture’s plans for powering back up. He said the new road to the geothermal energy conversion plant was built over the lava flows on private property at PGV’s expense.

Other topics discussed were Maunakea and the Thirty Meter Telescope, the effects of climate change on Hawai‘i Island, highway and road construction projects around the island, and the cost of living in Hawai‘i.

Mayor Kim also talked about the homeless problem on the Big Island. He said that many of the homeless choose to live the homeless lifestyle.

One caller asked about the potential of taxing Hawai‘i tourists as they step off the plane. Mayor Kim said he’s been to countries that conducted that form of taxation. He said that would have to be an option for the state to pursue.

Mayor Kim also addressed the vacation rental issue on the island, adding that the issue wasn’t really a big problem until the last few years.

Listen to the entire rebroadcast of “The Conversation” online.