Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service reports that a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Kailua-Kona area of the Big Island on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, until 6 p.m.

Winds from the west will be 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds this strong can bring down tree branches and cause local power outages. These strong winds can cause car doors to slam and make driving difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.