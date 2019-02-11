State Begins Cleaning Up After Weekend Storm

Maintenance workers with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) began the process of cleaning up from the weekend’s powerful winter storm on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

No damage has been reported so far by the DLNR Division of State Parks on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu, Maui or Moloka‘i.

Parks that closed in advance of the storm will likely reopen soon, though crews are still assessing any damage or safety issues. Check the DLNR Division of State Parks website for updates.

Heavy surf and high winds broke nine vessels away from their offshore moorings on Maui and Moloka‘i. At the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor on Maui six boats ended up on the rocks on the shoreline. Two boats came ashore in Kīhei one on Moloka‘i. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) requires all mooring permittees to maintain their moorings and to have insurance to help facilitate the safe removal of the crafts. Waves inundated the parking lot at the Hale‘iwa Small Boat Harbor late Sunday afternoon, but there was no damage and the water has receded.

State parks on Kaua‘i got the brunt of damaging winds. At Koke‘e and Waimea Canyon State Parks strong winds brought down numerous trees, power, and telephone lines. A waterline was severed when a tree fell on it, and 150,000 gallons drained from the park’s main tank. Power is currently out in the parks and without it pumps are inoperable and eventually the tank could run dry. The leak has been identified and isolated and repairs are beginning. Carswell, Camp Sloggett and the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) cabin are currently without water.

The Ka‘iwi tidepools trail remains closed due to continued dangerous sea conditions. Vehicle access into the Ka‘ena Point State Park Reserve on the Mokulēʻia side remains closed to give the road a chance to dry out. Hikers and bikers are allowed in the park which is the gateway to the Ka‘ena Point Natural Area Reserve at O‘ahu’s most northwestern point. On the Keawa‘ula side the road is now reopened to the third dip in the road. It is filled with water and as soon as it drains the entire road will reopen.

Elsewhere on Kaua‘i, the wind blew the roof off the Russian Fort Elizabeth comfort station and crews are in the process of fixing it. One half of the Fern Grotto trail in Wailua River State Park is closed because of fallen trees and crews are also working to clear it.

The DLNR Division of Historic Preservation (SHPD) has not received any reports of iwi kupuna (ancestral remains) being uncovered along coastlines impacted by unprecedented wave run-up but anticipate getting them as water begins receding. Report any findings to SHPD at (808) 692-8015. The division reminds people that disturbing any iwi kupuna is potentially a criminal violation and is considered culturally disrespectful.